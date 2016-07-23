Smashed Pea Toast Is the New Avocado Toast

Who doesn't love avocado toast? (Rhetorical question.) The snack has become so trendy it even has its own Instagram account with nearly 30,000 followers. It's healthy, versatile, and can be eaten at any time of day—a true renaissance nosh.

But our Instagram feeds tell us there's a new trend in town: pea toast. Specifically, the Smashed Peas dish from popular N.Y.C. spot Two Hands Restaurant and Bar. The menu item has been making the rounds on social media thanks to its gorgeous, mouthwatering plating, and we knew we needed to get our hands on the recipe.

"I was inspired to create this dish because I wanted to incorporate more vegetables into my morning," says Aussie chef Frankie Cox. "It's a great way to start the day and keeps you sustained for hours. The dish has a great balance of textures and flavors, so each bite is just as exciting as the next." Want in on the latest toast craze? Try the recipe below.

Smashed Peas with a Poached Egg, Housemade Ricotta, Prosciutto, Salsa Verde and Ciabatta

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the Ricotta

1 liter milk

1 cup cream

Salt to taste

1 tbsp lemon juice

For the Salsa Verde

1 bunch parsley, leaves picked

1/2 bunch mint, leaves picked

1/2 tsp red chili flakes

1 tbsp capers

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp champagne vinegar

1 cup extra­ virgin olive oil

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

For the Smashed Peas

3 cups green peas

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

1 tbsp extra­ virgin olive oil

For Serving

4 eggs

1 tbsp distilled vinegar

2 ciabatta heroes, halved

1⁄2 cup toasted pepitas

12 slices prosciutto

100 g baby watercress

Tools

Cheesecloth

Thermometer

Directions

1. To make the ricotta: Line a small sieve with cheesecloth and set it on top of a deep bowl. Combine the milk, cream, and salt in a medium pot. Slowly bring the mixture up to 200°F, then add the lemon juice. The curds and whey should start to separate. With a slotted spoon, remove the curds and place them on the cheesecloth. Let the cheese strain while it cools down, and refrigerate it. Do not discard the whey—it is an amazing source of protein, vitamins, and minerals.

2. To make the salsa verde: Place all of the ingredients in a food processor, then pulse until the herbs are roughly chopped. Stop and scrape down the sides, as needed. Season with salt and pepper.

3. To make the peas: Bring a medium pot of seasoned water to a boil. Add the peas and cook for 2 minutes, or until tender. Strain and transfer the peas to a food processor. Add salt, pepper, and olive oil, then pulse until the peas are smashed, keeping them chunky. Transfer the peas to a medium­-size bowl and mix in the salsa verde, saving some to garnish the eggs.

4. To prepare the bowl: Bring a small pot of water to a boil. Once at a boil, add the distilled vinegar. Crack each egg into a ramekin. Drop the eggs into the boiling water and turn the heat down to low. For runny yolks, take the eggs out after 3 minutes. To prepare the bowl, combine the peas, salsa verde, and pepitas. Place the pea mix in the center of the bowl. Break up the ricotta over the peas and place 3 pieces of prosciutto in each bowl.

5. To finish, add the ciabatta and the poached eggs and top each bowl with watercress and extra virgin olive oil.