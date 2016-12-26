These Will Be the Trendiest Foods of 2017, According to Pinterest

Hanna Lustig
Dec 26, 2016

Each December, like clockwork, the Internet explodes with year-end lists, recapping everything from the year in film to Britney Spears’s most inspirational Instagrams. But in our not-so-humble opinion, the most important ranking of all is the newly-released Pinterest 100, the site’s official trend report for 2017. Reclaimed wood, camel coats, and crystal healing top the list, but we’re most excited about next year’s emerging food trends.

Eager to embrace a post-Cronut existence? Beyond sick of chia pudding? Dying to ditch rainbow bagels for good? Give these fresh new fad foods a try.

Sour Beer

In the Golden Age of craft beer, with microbreweries popping up like cupcake shops, drinkers are constantly on the hunt for inventive new flavors. The current craze? Sour beer, a tart and tangy summer favorite. We're fans of the sour cherry, raspberry, and apricot variations in particular. 

Octopus

Octopus is the new squid, according to fancy restaurant menus around the country. The tender, slightly chewy seafood cooks beautifully when grilled and tastes great on salads, in sushi, and atop a heaping plate of pasta. 

Naan

We have West, Central and South Asian countries to thank for this fluffy flatbread with a slight smoky edge. Though traditionally baked in a tandoor, naan can easily be made at home, too. 

Sauerkraut

Fermented foods are having a serious moment. This sour topping adds a much-needed hit of flavor to soup, sandwiches, and salads. Plus, it’s good for your gut. 

Jackfruit

Barbecue is something of sore spot for vegetarians, who are usually left with black beans, tempeh, and tofu as their only substitutes for pulled pork. Enter the jackfruit. The mild, fibrous fruit is perfect for topping nachos and throwing on sandwiches, but can also be used to craft vegan crab cakes and curries.

Veggie Chips

Make them with sweet potatoes, kale, spinach, beets or zucchini—veggie chips are utterly addictive in all forms, not to mention incredibly simple to DIY. Smarter snacking is the future, folks. 

Empanadas

This crescent-shaped flaky mini pie is a Latin American street food similar to an Italian calzone or a Cornish pasty. With a thin crust and infinitely customizable fillings—meat, veggies or even fruit—they make a perfect hors d'oeuvre. 

Sous Vide

This trend is not an ingredient or recipe, but rather a technique. Seal your chosen meat, fish, or vegetables in a plastic bag, place in hot water, and wait patiently for magic to happen. As opposed to baking, frying, or grilling, this low-and-slow method is both hands-off and precise—meaning you can kick back with a glass of wine instead of hovering near the oven. 

Buddha Bowls

Instagram-worthy, healthy, and easy to assemble, it’s no wonder these big bowls of plant-based deliciousness are beloved by clean eaters. Usually some combination of grains, veggies, beans, and toppings, Buddha bowls fill you up with the good stuff.

Grapeseed Oil 

Cheaper, lighter, and milder than olive oil, grapeseed oil is ideal for frying and sautéing, due to its high smoke point.

