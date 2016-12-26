These Will Be the Trendiest Foods of 2017, According to Pinterest

Each December, like clockwork, the Internet explodes with year-end lists, recapping everything from the year in film to Britney Spears’s most inspirational Instagrams. But in our not-so-humble opinion, the most important ranking of all is the newly-released Pinterest 100, the site’s official trend report for 2017. Reclaimed wood, camel coats, and crystal healing top the list, but we’re most excited about next year’s emerging food trends.

Eager to embrace a post-Cronut existence? Beyond sick of chia pudding? Dying to ditch rainbow bagels for good? Give these fresh new fad foods a try.