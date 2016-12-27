Here Are the Top 10 Trending Foods You Hashtagged in 2016

Claire Stern
Dec 27, 2016 @ 6:45 pm

When it comes to food, the better it tastes, the more likely you are to document it. While there’s no shortage of hashtags to denote your enthusiasm for a particular drink or dish (#eeeeeats, #foodporn, #nomnomnom, to name a few), some are more talked about than others. As we close out 2016, Twitter compiled the top 10 trending food hashtags of the year.

Without further ado, here’s the comprehensive list.

#LEMONADE

Chalk it up to Beyoncé.

#COFFEE

The best (read: only) way to start the day. 

#VEGAN

How do you know if someone is vegan? Don’t worry, they’ll tell you—and hashtag it, too.

#WINE

Because sometimes, there’s nothing like a glass of it (or two, or three).

#PIZZA

Pizza is arguably one of the most photographed foods, so it makes sense that it would be acknowledged appropriately. 

#WATER

You literally can’t live without it.

#CHOCOLATE

Best enjoyed with #4 and Netflix. 

#BEER

Cocktails may look pretty, but an ice cold glass of beer is apparently what gets people talking. 

#BREAKFAST

It’s the most important meal of the day, after all.

#STARBUCKS

Thanks in no small part to the mega coffee chain’s holiday cups. 

