Here's a Sweet and Simple Peach Cobbler Recipe to Celebrate the Season

If you've popped by your local green market this week, you may have noticed the debut of a certain fuzzy-skinned fruit. Much to our delight, peaches are back in season, and we can’t wait to slice them up, add them to our morning yogurt bowls, wrap them in prosciutto, and bake them in buttery crusts and sweet dough.

One of our favorite ways to use ripe, juicy peaches is in a classic peach cobbler. Cobbler—not to be confused with pie, crumble, or crisp—is essentially a dish filled with sticky, sweet fruit, which is then covered with a thick biscuit topping and baked until golden brown and bubbling. It’s messy and delicious, and should be served with a heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream.

We tapped the experts of Three Babes Bakeshop, a beloved San Francisco, Calif.-based operation, for their perfect peach cobbler recipe. Check it out below and get baking.

Courtesy of Three Babes Bakeshop

Peach Cobbler

Serves 6 to 8

Ingredients

2 pounds peaches, washed, pitted, and sliced

For the Filling

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp lemon zest

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp corn starch

1/4 tsp kosher salt

For the Biscuit Topping

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 3/4 tsp baking powder

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 tsp kosher salt

6 tbsp cold unsalted butter

1 cup heavy cream, plus more for brushing

Sugar for sprinkling

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Mix together the fruit and all filling ingredients, and pour into a 9-by-9-inch baking dish. Set aside until the biscuit topping is ready.

2. To make the topping, whisk together the flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt. Work in the butter until the largest pieces are the size of small peas. Add a little of the cream at a time and use a spatula or your hands to incorporate, stirring just until the cream is absorbed.

3. Turn the dough out onto a clean surface and pat into a rectangle about 1 1/4-inch thick, or separate into 9 disks, and place on top of the filling. Brush with cream and sprinkle with sugar.

4. Bake the cobbler until the fruit is bubbling in the center and the biscuit topping is golden brown and cooked through, about 1 hour. Let stand at least 30 minutes before serving with vanilla ice cream.