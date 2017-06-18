These Sushi Costumes For Babies And Dogs Are Too Stinkin' Cute

Courtesy
Shalayne Pulia
Jun 18, 2017 @ 8:00 am

It's safe to say we are officially obsessed with sushi, and we don't need a made up holiday (like National Sushi Day) to remind us of it, but hey, it doesn't hurt. From the sushi-rito to the sushi burger, this rice-wrapped treat has exploded recently in the food market. But it has also (sorta) made its way into the fashion realm thanks to incredibly crafty moms like Instagrammer @lauraiz: 

 

 

Today's cravings #sushi

A post shared by Laura Izumikawa (@lauraiz) on Mar 11, 2017 at 11:49am PST

 

Even if you're not as artful with a pair of scissors and glue gun like the parent above, you can still play dress up with your litltle ones. Here are our favorite costumes for dogs and pets for today, Halloween, and every day in between. 

1 of 3 Courtesy

TheWishingElephant Costume 

Etsy available at Etsy $38 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 3 Courtesy

MyLittleMookie Etsy Costume 

Etsy available at Etsy from $34 SHOP NOW
3 of 3 Courtesy

Doggie Costume

Amazon available at Amazon $16 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!