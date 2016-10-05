Invite Fall Into Your Kitchen with This Delicious Pad Thai Noodle Soup

In case you are still in a slumber from your sun-kissed travels, we have to break it to you: Summer is officially over. During the shifting seasons, nothing consoles us like food does as we mourn the loss of longer, warmer days.

And what’s better than comfort food that makes us feel just as amazing as it tastes? According to New York Times bestselling author and natural food chef, Julie Morris, soup is the ultimate nourishing, feel-good food. In her latest book, Superfood Soups ($10; amazon.com), Morris gathers 100 soup recipes, filled with nutritious ingredients that makes for keeping up a healthy lifestyle, no matter the season of the year.

Her tender and warm Pad Thai noodle soup will be a mainstay on our menus as the temperatures continue to fall and we’re cozying up indoors. Read on for the recipe.

Oliver Barth

Pad Thai Noodle Soup

SERVES: 4

Ingredients

1 Tbsp coconut oil

1/2 yellow onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 carrots, shredded

1/2 lb broccoli, stem cut into matchsticks, florets cut small

1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger root

8 cups seaweed broth (recipe below)

1 Tbsp yellow miso paste

3 Tbsp tamari ($4; jet.com)

3 Tbsp coconut sugar ($10; jet.com)

1 tsp Sriracha sauce ($3; jet.com), or more to taste

14 oz extra-firm tofu, drained and cut into ½-inch cubes

7 oz dried flat rice stick noodles ($3; jet.com)

4 cups bean sprouts

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

2 tsp dulse flakes ($10; jet.com), divided

4 green onions, white and light green parts only, sliced thin

1/4 cup cilantro leaves

1/4 cup slivered almonds ($5; jet.com)

1 lime, quartered

Directions

1. Warm the coconut oil in a heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic, and cook for 2 minutes, stirring. Add the carrots and the broccoli stems and florets, and saute until the broccoli is bright green, about 3 minutes longer, stirring often. Mix in the ginger and broth.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together the miso paste, tamari, coconut sugar, and Sriracha, making sure the miso dissolves, and then add this mixture to the soup. Turn the heat to high and bring to a boil. Stir in the tofu, noodles, bean sprouts, lime juice, and 1 teaspoon of the dulse flakes. Remove the pot from the heat and cover. Let the soup sit for 10 minutes, or until the noodles become tender, stirring once halfway through. To serve, ladle the soup into bowls, and top with green onions, cilantro leaves, almonds, the remaining dulse flakes, and lime wedges.

Note: The lime wedge isn’t just a garnish! Squeeze it over the soup to bring out its best flavors, right before eating.

SUPERFOOD BOOST: Add 1 tablespoon of chia seeds when you stir in the noodles for brain-boosting fats.

SEAWEED BROTH

SERVES: ABOOUT 10 CUPS

Ingredients

3 quarts (12 cups) filtered water

1 piece dried kombu ($6; jet.com), (about 2×4 inches)

2 Tbsp tamari

Directions

1. Bring the water to a boil in a large, heavy-bottomed pot. Add the kombu, and reduce the heat to medium-low. Partially cover and simmer for 30 minutes. Remove the kombu (save it for another use, if desired), and stir in the tamari. Let the broth cool a bit before transferring it to a storage container.

2. Seaweed Broth will last for 1 week in the refrigerator, or for several months in the freezer.

Superfood Tip: Save that seaweed! Once the broth has finished cooking, remove the seaweed, let it cool, mince it into small pieces, and use it as a delicious and healthy addition to savory soups, salads, grain bowls, and more (note that after cooking, the seaweed won’t have too much flavor but will still retain a small portion of its nutrition). As a last resort, you can use it as a natural dog treat—my dog gobbles it up like a favorite chew toy.