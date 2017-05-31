Summer Is Going To Be Lit With These Tequila-Infused Gummies

Why indulge in plain ol' candy when there's now candy infused with tequila? Today, Casamigos (the premium tequila company started by good pals George Clooney and Rande Gerber) revealed its partnership with wildly popular candy brand Sugarfina for a line of tequila-infused treats. The collaboration only seems natural considering that Sugarfina brought us rosé gummies—which, by the way, sold out instantly with an over 18,000-person waitlist.

Courtesy

Packaged in those cute little clear cubes we've all come to know and love, the Sugarfina x Casamigos collection will feature three new candies. First is the Shake Your Margarita, a crisp, clean Blanco margarita gummy with hints of lime and agave. Then there is the Paloma Por Favor, a sour, juicy grapefruit gummy infused with Casamigos Reposado and rolled in superfine sweet and tart sugar crystals. Last is the Give It a Shot, a rich dark chocolate cordial filled with a smooth sip of Casamigos Añejo Tequila (our personal favorite, because what's better than chocolate and alcohol?). In addition to the cubes, there will also be a You Had Me at Tequila chocolate bar made from the finest spiced 64% dark chocolate and topped with smoked sea salt.

Flavors may be purchased individually or in one of Sugarfina's signature Candy Bento Boxes. If you want a little more than just candy, there's a bento option that comes with mini bottles of Casamigos Blanco, Reposado and Añejo tequilas (above photo), and to that we say salud. Find it exclusively at sugarfina.com and all Sugarfina retail locations.