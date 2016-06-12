This Recipe Takes the Classic Strawberry Daiquiri to a New Level

Nothing screams summer like a frozen daiquiri. The refreshing beverage, typically made with rum, lime juice, sugar, and fruit, has become synonymous with tropical beach vacations—a delicious symbol of utter relaxation.

But shouldn’t daiquiris be enjoyed all summer long, regardless of whether or not you make it to an exotic resort? (That’s a hypothetical question—the answer is yes.) Jane Danger, renowned N.Y.C.-based bartender at the helm of hotspots Mother of Pearl and Cienfuegos, serves up a twist on the strawberry daiquiri that we plan on sipping all season. “The Scarlet Honeysuckle is a variant of the classic daiquiri, and subs in honey syrup for simple syrup," she tells InStyle. "It works so well with the strawberry, because the fruit brings out the drink’s floral notes.” Try the recipe below, which includes Tiki Bitters for a hint of cinnamon and allspice.

Scarlet Honeysuckle

Ingredients

Juice of 1 fresh lime

3/4 oz honey syrup (equal parts honey and water)

1 large strawberry

4 dashes Tiki Bitters ($20; awesomedrinks.com)

2 oz Plantation 3 Star White Rum ($20; elephantwine.com)

For Garnish

Lime wheel

Fresh strawberry

Directions

1. Muddle the strawberry in a shaking tin.

2. Shake, and fine strain into a coupe.

3. Garnish with a lime wheel and strawberry.