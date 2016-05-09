Gluten-Free? You Need This Vodka in Your Life

Restaurants may offer a slew of gluten-free menu items, but let’s face it—the cocktail list leaves a lot to be desired. And while wheat-based vodka is traditionally distilled, that doesn’t always mean it doesn’t contain gluten. “If something is wheat-based, you’re inherently having wheat,” says Nicole Cogan, founder of NOBREAD, a popular blog that features pin-worthy gluten-free dishes at restaurants in New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.

That’s why she teamed up with Stolichnaya for the launch of Stoli Gluten-Free ($23; arlingtonwine.net), the Russian brand’s first-ever gluten-free offering. Below, she talks about the merits of gluten-free drinking.

What cocktails aren't gluten-free?

Spirits with wheat, rye, or barley should be avoided. (Ed note: That means whiskey, bourbon, and beer are a no-go.) Mixers are typically gluten-free.

Stoli Gluten-Free is made of 88 percent corn and 12 percent buckwheat. For the uninitiated, what makes that gluten-free?

Corn and buckwheat are both naturally gluten-free ingredients—even though buckwheat includes the word “wheat,” it doesn’t contain wheat or gluten.

Does this vodka taste different than regular vodka?

Unlike most other vodkas, it has a clean finish—I drink it straight (no joke!), but of course, it tastes even better in mixed drinks. The added buckwheat lends a smoother taste.

For non-vodka drinkers, what are some hard liquor alternatives?

Tequila, rum, or wine. Cider is another great option for those who long for their beer-drinking days.