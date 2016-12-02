Starbucks Just Turned Your Favorite Holiday Cookie into a Work-Appropriate Drink

The Christmas Eve and Hanukkah countdown stands at just over three weeks and Starbucks is blessing us with a last-minute addition to the holiday drink menu. On Friday, the beverage giant introduced the Snickerdoodle Hot Chocolate, turning one of our favorite holiday cookies into a drink that we can sip at our desks.

According to Starbucks, “the beverage is made with steamy milk, white chocolate sauce, and cinnamon dolce syrup, topped with whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.” We like the way this cookie crumbles.

Courtesy of Starbucks

The cinnamon drink (pictured above, far left) is available starting Dec. 2 and joins a star-studded lineup of hot chocolate drinks that includes peppermint, salted caramel, and white chocolate varieties. Plus, customers can add on a cake pop for just $1 after ordering any hot cocoa through Dec. 25.

If liquid caffeine is more your style, keep scrolling to see Starbucks’s lineup of holiday coffee beverages—espresso included. Happy #RedCupSeason!