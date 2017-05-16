Here’s How to Get the Special Starbucks Cups That Are Only Sold in Asia

Whether you're into classic espressos or prefer dessert-like creations (hey, Unicorn Frap!), Starbucks just debuted some pretty tumblers that we all can appreciate. With the help of Ban.do, our favorite coffee brand is gearing up for summer with a 10-piece collection filled with tropical prints and bright colors. There are coasters with the words "Good Times" written in pink and even luggage tags with bursts of flowers.

But before you go all '90s teenager at a Backstreet Boys concert on me, you should know that there is one piece of sad news. The brands are only selling this collaboration at Starbucks stores in the Asia-Pacific region. So if you're not traveling to Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Taiwan, South Korea, or China this summer, you won't be able to purchase anything from this limited-edition collection.

Yeah, we were bummed out too. But there is one way to still get your hands on a part of the coveted Starbucks x Ban.do collection. (Let's go ahead and thank our lucky stars for giveaways.)

Five winners will get both of the Starbucks signature travelers and all of the accessories in the collaboration. And another 45 winners—yes, you read that right—will get one Starbucks signature traveler and one accessory. You've got until June 16 to enter the competition. All you have to do is enter your name, zip code, and email address via Ban.do's website now.