You Could Have Designed One of Starbucks's Holiday Cups

Courtesy
Claire Stern
Nov 10, 2016 @ 9:15 am

Following a collective freakout over Starbucks's green cup—meant to symbolize unity in a time of political divisiveness—the coffee giant has introduced us to 13 red holiday cups designed by Starbucks drinkers around the world. Thirteen! The idea was spawned by the #RedCupContest in 2015, where the chain solicited holiday-themed artwork from its devoted legions of followers and received more than 1,200 submissions.

The selected cups feature symbols synonymous with Christmas (think: candy canes, sleighs, wreaths) and the holiday season. "It's a time in America where we should have unity and compassion and come together," CEO Howard Schultz said Wednesday at a newly opened Starbucks location in New York City's Financial District, where he unveiled the festive lineup. We'll cheers to that.

Scroll down to check out this year's winning cups.

1 of 13 Courtesy

1.

2 of 13 Courtesy

2.

3 of 13 Courtesy

3.

4 of 13 Courtesy

4.

5 of 13 Courtesy

5.

6 of 13 Courtesy

6. 

7 of 13 Courtesy

7.

8 of 13 Courtesy

8.

9 of 13 Courtesy

9.

10 of 13 Courtesy

10.

11 of 13 Courtesy

11.

12 of 13 Courtesy

12. 

13 of 13 Courtesy

13. 

