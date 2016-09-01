Sun-Purified Healing Water Is a Thing, and Here's Why You Should Try It

If I told you that you could reinvigorate your body and soul by drinking out of bottles made of a certain color glass, you might run as fast as possible away from my insane self. But, if I told you that superhuman stunner Gisele Bundchen sipped water from bottles made entirely of blue glass, you might dare to whisper a barely audible “wait, what?”

Based on an ancient Hawaiian tradition and some science, sunlight coupled with blue glass can act as a water purification system. Enter SOL Water, a blue glass water bottle that, when left in sunlight, transforms water into purified healing water. It sounds a little outlandish, sure, but so does sticking tiny needles in various locations on your body to relieve aches and pains.

Courtesy

The idea behind solarized water, rooted in color therapy or chromotherapy, is that the penetration of sunlight through blue glass changes the chemical, physical, and biological properties of the water, creating a sort of super water that could potentially provide things like improved hydration, clearer thoughts, and less stress. The science behind solarized water is that when a bottle is left in the sun long enough, the heat and ultraviolet radiation of the sunlight kill bacteria and various other pathogens. SOL Water throws in a charitable component, as well sharing 1 percent of all proceeds to charities, like Water For People, that support clean drinking water in third world countries.

The process is simple. Simply fill a SOL bottle with water and leave it in direct sunlight for 1 to 12 hours to purify. Even if you don't feel the immediate benefits of the solar water, since the bottles are reusable, you'll still be making strides against the plastic water bottle phenomenon and you'll be hydrated while doing so! And, the bottles are stunning. Good for you, your aesthetic, and the environment. We'll sip to that!