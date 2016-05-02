5 Summer Cocktails That Provide Refreshment with None of the Guilt

Fake Ginger, Set the Table, Simple Green Moms, With Salt and Wit
Sydney Mondry
May 02, 2016 @ 1:30 pm

With warm temperatures and rooftop bars come fruity summer drinks. And with fruity summer drinks comes extra calories in the form of tropical syrups and sweet sodas. But who wants to choose between looking fly in a bikini and enjoying an extra round of beverages on a beautiful July evening? (The answer is no one, obviously.)

And so we were elated when we noticed an increase of cocktail recipes made with sparkling water as opposed to soda or tonic. All of the refreshment and none of the guilt? Yes, please. Check out a few recipes below.

 

1 of 5 With Salt and Wit

Sparkling Blueberry Mojito

This Skinny Sparkling Blueberry Mojito from With Salt and Wit relies on a homemade, sugar-free bluberry syrup for its fresh fruity flavor.

Advertisement
2 of 5 Set the Table

Grapefruit Vodka Soda

Introducing the LBD of summer cocktails: Set the Table's recipe for Grapefruit Vodka Soda. Perfect for vodka soda fans and Paloma lovers alike.

3 of 5 Aggies Kitchen

Red Wine Berry Spritzer

Elevate your wine-and-cheese party game with this simple DIY red wine berry spritzer from Aggie's Kitchen

Advertisement
4 of 5 Simple Green Moms

Skinny Summer Cocktail

Make a pitcher of this Skinny Summer Cocktail from Simple Green Moms for all of the bubbles and none of the bloat.

Advertisement
5 of 5 Fake Ginger

Raspberry Bourbon Smash

The secret ingredient in Fake Ginger's Raspberry Bourbon Smash? Raspberry jam! 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!