Is it better to come empty-handed than to not come at all? That's arguable, but there's no question that presenting your hostess with a gift—especially one that fizzes and kicks off the festive spirit—demonstrates old-fashioned good manners. And though we may be inclined to pop the cork off a $90 bottle of Moet & Chandon Champagne for those closest to us, whipping out nearly an entire Benjamin for each of our holiday gatherings would get real expensive, real quick.

An affordable bottle of sparkling, red, white, and even rosé wine, then, does the trick, especially when you're headed to an event hosted by that friend of a friend of a friend. But how, exactly, are you supposed to find the wine that everyone begs for another glass of? The secret is found in selecting a bottle that's recognizable enough to grab someone's attention, and, of course, from a vineyard that your liquor store's sommelier considers legit.

So you didn't have to do, we eagerly sipped our way from one glass to the next in search of low-priced favorites that'll please everyone in the room. Trust—these have been editor-tested and approved.