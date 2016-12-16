15 Under-$16 Wines That'll Make You the Best Holiday Party Guest

By Jonathan Borge Updated Dec 17, 2016 @ 9:30 am
Is it better to come empty-handed than to not come at all? That's arguable, but there's no question that presenting your hostess with a gift—especially one that fizzes and kicks off the festive spirit—demonstrates old-fashioned good manners. And though we may be inclined to pop the cork off a $90 bottle of Moet & Chandon Champagne for those closest to us, whipping out nearly an entire Benjamin for each of our holiday gatherings would get real expensive, real quick.

An affordable bottle of sparkling, red, white, and even rosé wine, then, does the trick, especially when you're headed to an event hosted by that friend of a friend of a friend. But how, exactly, are you supposed to find the wine that everyone begs for another glass of? The secret is found in selecting a bottle that's recognizable enough to grab someone's attention, and, of course, from a vineyard that your liquor store's sommelier considers legit.

So you didn't have to do, we eagerly sipped our way from one glass to the next in search of low-priced favorites that'll please everyone in the room. Trust—these have been editor-tested and approved.

Juve y Camps Reserva de la Familia Brut Nature 2011

$16.00
La Marca Prosecco 

$14.00
Mionetto Prosecco Brut 

$10.00
Cupcake Vineyards Prosecco 

$12.00
Chloe Prosecco 

$13.00
Juve y Camps Cava Brut Rosé

$15.00
Ninety + Cellars Lot 135 Rosé

$12.00
Yalumba Y Series Chardonnay 

$12.00
Chateau Ste Michelle 2014 Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00
Justin Sauvignon Blanc 2015

$12.00
Tussock Jumper Pinot Grigio 

$11.00
The Pinot Project Pinot Noir 2015

$13.00
2015 Underwood Pinot Noir 

$14.00
Menage a Trois Malbec 2012 

$15.00
Layer Cake Malbec 2014

$15.00
By Jonathan Borge