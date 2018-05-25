5 Chic Ways to Celebrate National Wine Day

BEYONCE/INSTAGRAM
Alexis Bennett
May 25, 2018 @ 8:30 am

It's time to gather your girls and pop open a bottle because today is National Wine Day—as if you needed a reason. On May 25, wine lovers across the country will celebrate the fun holiday by sipping on their favorite reds, whites, and rosés. But there are several other ways to get into the spirit.

A good wine connoisseur knows how important it is to have the right tools to truly enjoy a great bottle, from chic wine totes for those summer picnic to elegant wine holders that will spruce up your kitchen. That's why we're celebrating National Wine Day by shopping some our favorite wine essentials below.

Ahead, you'll find 5 products to help you make a toast to National Wine Day.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Umbra Pulse Wine Rack

$30 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

Cathy's Concept Monogram Stripe Wine Tote

$49 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Sugarfina Set of 6 Rosé All Day Candy Cubes

$48 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

Michael Aram Black Orchid Wine Rest

$125 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

Fleurs de Prairie

$19 SHOP NOW

