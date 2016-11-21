9 Stylish Mugs That Will Give Your Co-Workers Coffee Envy

Why drink your coffee from a regular old mug when you could caffeinate from a chic sipper that suits your personality?

As editors, that's one of our favorite parts about the workday. As we go from meeting to meeting, we'll frequently tote along our mug of choice so that we can sip in style during the day.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

To get you started on finding the mug that's right for you, we've rounded up the very best from some of our favorite retailers. For the artsy, they'll be delighted to drink their morning cup of joe from these bright and colorful options. And for the fashion-enthused, you know we included a gold lip-stained design. Keep scrolling to see our picks below.