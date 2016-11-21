9 Stylish Mugs That Will Give Your Co-Workers Coffee Envy

Getty Images
Anna Hecht
Nov 21, 2016 @ 12:30 pm

Why drink your coffee from a regular old mug when you could caffeinate from a chic sipper that suits your personality?

As editors, that's one of our favorite parts about the workday. As we go from meeting to meeting, we'll frequently tote along our mug of choice so that we can sip in style during the day.

To get you started on finding the mug that's right for you, we've rounded up the very best from some of our favorite retailers. For the artsy, they'll be delighted to drink their morning cup of joe from these bright and colorful options. And for the fashion-enthused, you know we included a gold lip-stained design. Keep scrolling to see our picks below.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Tracery Porcelain Mug

available at kellywearstler.com $50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Sand Mug Tree

available at uncommongoods.com $54 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Prouna Marble Mug

available at saksfifthavenue.com $35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Kate Spade New York Mugs, Set of 4

available at macys.com $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Reiko Kaneko Lip Tease Mug

available at shopbop.com $25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Wilcoxson Brooklyn Mug

available at anthropologie.com $34 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Glass Mugs, Set of 2

available at macys.com $40 (originally $50) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Latte Mug Set

available at anthropologie.com $32 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Christian Lacroix by Vista Alegre

available at saksfifthavenue.com $280 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!