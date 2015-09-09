Healthy and Adorable School Lunch Inspiration, Straight from Instagram

leesamantha/Instagram
Katie Donbavand
Sep 09, 2015 @ 4:00 pm

Want to make every lunchtime an adventure? All you need is a few extra moments in the morning and a little inspiration.

While we can't help you add more minutes to your day, we can give you a whole lot of inspiration! Look no further than these 6 Instagram feeds. Each one crafts remarkably beautiful, kid-friendly meals out of healthy food. The brown bag will be dreaded no more.

From bento boxes filled with rice ball penguins, to sandwiches that smile back at you, scroll down and get inspired.

1 of 6 leesamantha/Instagram

@leesamantha

Samantha Lee is the Andy Warhol of lunchboxes. "I cook. Kids eats." Her Instagram bio states simply. "I make food that tells a story." Scroll through her mouth-watering feed for a Nutella-slathered Chicago skyline, rice ball Batman, jelly bean Madonna, and more plates that will make you squeal with delight.

2 of 6 bentomonsters/Instagram

@bentomonsters

Helmed by Ming, a stay at home mom from Singapore, @bentomonsters is a treasure trove of lovely lunch inspirations. Ming crafts owl sandwiches, kitten marshmallows, penguin rice balls, and more charming snacks for her two boys.

3 of 6 lunarbell_lunch/Instagram

@lunarbell_lunch

Werewolf sandwiches emerge from romaine forrests, mozzerella zebras stroll the raw-broccoli-and-cracker Serengeti, and monster-sized tortilla sharks attack from the (veggie-studded) deep. Sarah Gonzalez manages to make every meal an adventure and documents the fun on @lunarbell_lunch.

4 of 6 cleanfooddirtycity/Instagram

@cleanfooddirtycity

Need some grown up lunchbox inspo? Look no further than Lily Kunin and her @cleanfooddirtycity feed. The New York City based cook and health coach shows how gorgeous clean eating can get. She shares brightly colored quinoa bowls, mouth-watering smoothies, and more plant-based, gluten- and dairy-free recipes.

5 of 6 kokoronotane/Instagram

@kokoronotane

Whimsy on a plate is served daily at @kokoronotane. Japanese writer Yasuyo Kyoto makes every meal a delight with smiling rice bowls, colorful piles of perfectly chopped veggies, and flower-shaped fruits arranged in tiny, plate-side gardens.

6 of 6 365daysofminimelunchbox/Instagram

@365daysofminimelunchbox

Amsterdam mom Victoria Deranitz makes sure every lunchbox is as beautiful as her "little princess." Each day, she sends her daughter to school with a lunchbox that's just as pretty and it is good for her. The goal of all that hard work? Deranitz says the charming lunches are her way of "letting [her daughter] see that healthy eating [can be] fun and delicious." Mission accomplished!

