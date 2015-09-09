Healthy and Adorable School Lunch Inspiration, Straight from Instagram

Want to make every lunchtime an adventure? All you need is a few extra moments in the morning and a little inspiration.

While we can't help you add more minutes to your day, we can give you a whole lot of inspiration! Look no further than these 6 Instagram feeds. Each one crafts remarkably beautiful, kid-friendly meals out of healthy food. The brown bag will be dreaded no more.

RELATED: Fun Office Supplies to Buy in Honor of Back-to-School Season

From bento boxes filled with rice ball penguins, to sandwiches that smile back at you, scroll down and get inspired.

PHOTOS: 14 Back-to-School Movies That Earned Straight A's for Style