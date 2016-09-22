Sarah Jessica Parker Is in "Biscuit Heaven" in London—See All of Her Favorite Snacks!

Just last week, Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted promoting her latest fragrance, Stash, across the pond. No question she made a number of expectedly stylish appearances during her work trip in London, dazzling in a red and gray patterned Emilia Wickstead midi-length dress one day and twirling around in a classic black frock the next. But it's one off-duty moment that really caught our attention.

We learned, in a somewhat surreptitious Instagram video of the actress snooping around in a convenience store, that, hey, she’s just like us! How many of us find joy in visiting the local supermarkets on our travels, taking in all the fun and different offerings that line the aisles? And when it comes to snacks, the Brits have that market cornered.

I wonder how much I can fit in my luggage. X, sj A video posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Sep 14, 2016 at 8:52am PDT

“I wonder how much I can fit in my luggage,” she mused in her caption. In the video, she gave fans a close-up tour. “Perfect timing,” SJP started her narration, panning the extent of the confections for sale. “They’re restocking. Oh my gosh. Biscuit heaven—look, more! Thank you, sir,” she said to the nice gentleman replenishing the shelves. “Oh … how do you ever leave London? Jammie Dodgers! And oh, look: the Dark Chocolate McVitie’s Digestives, Hobnobs, oh!” The phrase, “Like a kid in a candy store,” never felt more appropriate here.

If that wasn’t enough, it seems the fine folks at McVitie’s caught wind of the Sex and the City star’s predilection for British treats, as her next Instagram nearly brought us to our knees.

“Oh my l-rd. I am now an official member of the McVitie's Biscuit Club. I'm not worthy. Thank you all at The McVitie's Biscuit team. It's too much. Really. It's too much.” We couldn’t agree more.

