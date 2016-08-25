Looking for a New Read? Here Are Bookworm Sarah Jessica Parker's Current Picks

Earlier this week, Sarah Jessica Parker graced her Instagram followers and fans with a peek at her current reads, and captioned the image, "Breakfast, lunch and dinner. I will devour. And savor the marrow. X, sj."

Breakfast, lunch and dinner. I will devour. And savor the marrow. X, sj A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Aug 22, 2016 at 2:58pm PDT

The stack includes The Mothers ($20; amazon.com), a beautifully-written debut novel by Brit Bennett; New York Times bestseller Secondhand Time: The Last of the Soviets ($13; amazon.com) by Svetlana Alexievich (who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2015); and Alexander Zaitchik's The Gilded Rage: A Wild Ride Through Donald Trump's America ($16; amazon.com), which explores the plight of the Republican nominee's supporters.

Overall, an eclectic array—and certainly not your average beach reads! We can't wait to investigate these gems for ourselves ... book club, anyone?