There Will Be No Rosé Shortage In The Hamptons This Summer Thanks To This

Beach + food + drink = the perfect trifecta to summertime euphoria. Thanks to Kristin Tice Studeman, writer and founder of The Rosé Project, you can experience the best of all three worlds this month.

The Rosé Project is a month long curated food and drink experience that has anchored itself at Montauk’s The Surf Lodge, and was started by Studeman to educate fellow foodies about the pink wine of the season—it’s more than just a pretty drink, you know. “Rosé has certainly exploded in a BIG way in the last five to ten years and I think this an exciting time to expand and evolve on the rosé conversation,” she says. “It is one of the most versatile wines out there and yet people often just drink it on the beach in the summertime. Don't get me wrong, it is light, crushable and very refreshing, so it's also perfect for that. But I wanted to explore its versatility at the table by pairing these amazing wines with really incredible food in a gorgeous setting.”

TRP kicked off with an epic dinner earlier this month cooked by Dan Kluger of Loring Place (N.Y.C.) and a bounty of rosés selected by sommelier Kimberly Prokoshyn of Rebelle (N.Y.C.), with more events to follow. “I have enlisted a team of incredibly talented collaborators, from the chefs to the winemakers (I am thrilled to have Paul Chevalier, winemaker at Chateau D'Esclans, walking our guests through an entire rosé experience at the next dinner with Ari Taymor) to the somms and wine industry experts, to build on the rosé conversation through The Rosé Project experience," says Studeman.

Other noteworthy events happening before the month wraps include dinners prepared by all star chefs Ari Taymor of Alma at The Standard (July 20th) and Melia Marden of The Smile (July 28th), as well as a rosé all day event—literally—which starts with a workout with Bari Studios, is then followed by brunch (open bar!) and wraps with a panel discussing “Women and Wine” led by Marissa A. Ross, author of the book Wine All The Time: The Casual Guide To Confident Drinking ($14; amazon.com). Of course there are more casual ways to get your rosé fix if you're looking for something a little bit easier to digest: Swing by and peep the wine-inspired art installation curated by artist RIchard Phillips or get some retail therapy at the rose-hued pop-up shop at ​The Surf Bazaar which offers goodies from designers like Ryan Roche, Brother Vellies, and Ulla Johnson.

All of this sounds too good to be true for us rosé-enthusiasts, but not everyone is a hop skip away from the Hamptons. If you are itching to take part, but find yourself at the other world’s end, fret not. The Rosé Project is just getting started and may be popping up in a city near you hopefully sooner than later. “I have had a lot of great chefs approach me already about wanting to partner in other cities,” says Studeman. “I would Love to do something in NYC, LA or maybe Napa next!”

You can find out more about The Rosé Project and grab tickets to their upcoming events at theroseprojectny.com.