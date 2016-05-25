Here's a New Way to Enjoy Your Rosé

Today is National Wine Day, just in time for the start of rosé season. It’s no secret that we’re obsessed with the pink drink, but even the best beverages can be elevated. Case in point: a rosé-based tipple dubbed “Strawberry Letter” from recently opened N.Y.C. bar The Bennett. At the helm is cocktail wizard Meaghan Dorman, who also heads up New York hotspots Dear Irving and Raines Law Room.

“The Strawberry Letter was named after the Shuggie Otis song ‘Strawberry Letter No. 23,’” explains Dorman. “I always like to have a wine-based cocktail on the menu as a lower alcohol option, so people can enjoy more than one. It’s light and floral, but the shrub gives it depth, and the aperol lends a touch of bitter orange.” Read on for the recipe.

Strawberry Letter

1/2 oz strawberry shrub (made with raspberry vinegar, sugar and strawberries; recipe below)

1 oz aperol

3 oz rosé wine

Splash of seltzer

4 strawberry slices, for garnish

Directions

1. To make the strawberry shrub: combine equal parts sugar and water in a saucepan; heat and stir until the sugar dissolves. Add strawberries and simmer until the juice blends into the syrup. Let that mixture cool, and then strain. Add raspberry vinegar to the syrup, bottle the mixture, and store in the fridge.

2. Combine all ingredients in a wineglass. Garnish with 4 strawberry slices.