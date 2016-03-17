This Simple Recipe Transforms Turnips Into a Delicious Dish

As a winter begins to fade into the background, we’re finding ourselves craving lighter, seasonally appropriate fare. The only issue is that it’s not quite yet time to purchase spring produce. Chef Kevin Sbraga, a Top Chef winner and owner of new Jacksonville, Fla.-based restaurant Sbraga & Company, has the solution: Roasted Turnips with Piri Piri Sauce. With only a few ingredients, this dish turns winter veggies into a delicate, healthy dinner.

"As a kid, turnips were never my favorite," he says. "It wasn't until I was an adult that I started to enjoy them."

In this preparation, Sbraga's aim is to showcase the turnips in a simple, yet unique and delicious way. "By combining the turnips with my signature Piri Piri sauce, the true essence of the vegetables are displayed," he says. "We add a little shaved, raw turnips for a contrast in taste and texture." Try the recipe below.

Roasted Turnips with Piri Piri Sauce

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

10 baby turnips

1/4 cup olive oil

1½ tsp sea salt

For the Piri Piri

1½ tbsp Thai chili

2 tbsp garlic

1 tbsp salt

3/4 cup olive oil

1 bunch parsley

1 bunch cilantro

1/2 cup lemon juice

Directions

1. To make the turnips: Preheat oven to 400°F. Wash turnips and remove turnip tops. Tear turnip greens off and set aside. Shave two turnips and set aside. Quarter remaining baby turnips and toss in bowl with olive oil and sea salt. Place on a sheet tray and roast in oven for 15 minutes.

2. To make the Piri Piri: Combine chilies, garlic, salt, and olive oil in a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth. Slowly add parsley and cilantro on low speed until broken up, then add lemon juice.

3. Dress turnips with Piri Piri in a mixing bowl. Transfer to serving bowl. Garnish with raw, shaved turnips and torn turnip greens before serving.