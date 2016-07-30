Yes, S'more Pie Is a Thing—Here's How to Make One

Nothing says "summer" like a cold treat, but s'mores are always an exception. Deliciously sweet and gooey, the nostalgic dessert, comprised of a graham cracker, a chocolate bar, and a marshmellow (or two), conjures up happy memories of lakeside bonfires at summer camp. But, if you live far from the great outdoors and/or an open firepit, it can be a challenging recipe to replicate. Enter the s'more pie. The creative riff on the classic, courtesy of food blogger Philia Kelnhofer and plucked from the pages of her debut cookbook, Fast and Easy Five-Ingredient Recipes ($12; amazon.com), requires—you guessed it!—five ingredients and can be made using a microwave and an oven. Pro tip: Refrigerate it overnight for an extra fudgy consistency. Read on for the full breakdown. Then, scarf!

S'more Swirl Pie

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

1 pre-made 9-inch graham cracker pie crust

3 large eggs

8 oz semisweet chocolate, roughly chopped

4 tbsp butter, unsalted, cut into 1-tbsp pieces

7 oz marshmallow cream

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 325ºF. Place the graham cracker pie crust on a baking sheet and set aside.

2. With a hand or stand mixer, beat eggs until the have doubled in sizes (around 3 minutes).

3. In a microwave-safe bowl, combine the chocolate and butter. Microwave in 30-second intervals, stirring in between rounds until the chocolate and butter have melted together completely (about 1 and a half minutes).

4. Gently fold half of the egg mixture into the chocolate-and-butter mixture with a spatula (always folding underneath to over) until combined, then fold in the remaining egg. With the spatula, spoon the batter into the graham cracker crust.

5. With a butter knife, spread the marshmallow crème on top of the chocolate batter in the center and swirl some of the chocolate around it.

6. Bake the pie for 35 to 40 minutes, until the pie filling has puffed up. Remove from oven and allow it to rest for at least 30 minutes before serving (the top will deflate).