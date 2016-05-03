This Is the Only Taco Recipe You Need This Cinco de Mayo

Sure, Cinco de Mayo has a historic significance, but it’s also a great excuse to indulge in your favorite Mexican recipes. And what better way to commemorate the upcoming holiday than whipping up a batch of mouthwatering Tacos de Adobada? This recipe, courtesy of The Kitchen co-host Marcela Valladolid, is a nod to the country’s traditional method of tenderizing strips of meat in a seasoned white vinegar and chili marinade. Read on for the full breakdown.

Tacos de Adobada

Serves 12

Ingredients

2 guajillo chilies

2 ancho chilies

2 garlic cloves

1 packed tsp achiote paste ($4 for 3.5 oz; mexgrocer.com)

1/4 cup white vinegar

1/2 cup orange juice

2 lbs boneless pork shoulder, sliced into 1/4-inch slices

10 slices of bacon

4 tbsp of canola oil

1 cup of white onion, finely chopped

1 cup of cilantro, finely chopped

6 limes, cut into quarters

1 fresh pineapple, cut into thin slices

Salt, season at every step

Pepper, season at every step

Small corn tortillas

Directions

1. Preheat oven at 375˚F.

2. In a blender combine chilies, garlic cloves, vinegar, juice, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Blend until all ingredients are combined, consistency should be paste-like. Set aside.

3. Place a slice of meat between two sheets of plastic wrap. Using meat mallet (or rolling pin), gently flatten meat until it is very thin. Continue to do this for remaining meat.

4. Grab a baking pan and spread with oil. This will help your meat to not stick to baking pan. Start by putting a couple slices of meat on pan, then season with salt and pepper. Spread adobo paste on meat until fully covered, add about 3 slices of bacon, top with slices of pineapple, and repeat until you create a stack of meat. Let meat marinate for 2 hours in the refrigerator. When meat is done marinating drizzle oil on top and cook for about 35-50 minutes.

5. When the adobada is ready, transfer to a cutting board and thinly slice the stack of meat. Do not discard of the oil left on the baking pan. The leftover oil will be used to heat the tortillas.

6. Once your meat is sliced, grab a tortilla and smear leftover oil from pan on both sides. Warm tortillas over medium heat on a pan. Serve tacos with onion, cilantro, lime, and your choice of fresh salsa.