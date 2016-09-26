Sweet Laurel Bakery's Grain-Free Waffle Cone Recipe Is Healthy and Easy to Make

We are not the first (and certainly won't be the last) to say that eating healthfully can be hard, especially when you have a sweet tooth. But what if you can have the best of both worlds? Sounds too good to be true, right? We recently attended a workshop with Sweet Laurel Bakery, a healthy baked goods company that uses real, wholesome ingredients, and we learned that it actually is possible. And one of the best things about Sweet Laurel recipes is that most require five or fewer ingredients--what could be easier than that?

Rachel Davidson/@WineDineWander

Led by Laurel Gallucci herself and Claire Thomas of The Kitchy Kitchen, the workshop covered Laurel's journey to healthy eating, how their company got started, and easy ways to incorporate healthy ingredients and foods into our own everyday lives. We learned the benefits of replacing refined sugar with raw honey or maple syrup and table salt with Himalayan pink salt, and we even got to try a couple of different Sweet Laurel creations, including their raw vegan caramel sauce and to-die-for pumpkin bread (below).

Rachel Davidson/@WineDineWander

The best part of the workshop was learning how to make these yummy, grain-free ice cream cones, which we topped off with Kippy's Ice Cream, one of Laurel's favorite healthy treats. We were shocked not only by how easy they were to make, but also how good they tasted. If we didn't know what was in the recipe, we would never have guessed how healthy these cones actually are. We are all for anything that makes us feel a little less guilty when eating ice cream.

Rachel Davidson/@WineDineWander

Grain and Gluten-Free Waffle Cones

Yields 3-4 cones

Ingredients

2/3 cup almond or hazelnut flour

Pinch of pink salt

2 eggs

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons melted coconut oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

1. Preheat ice cream cone maker (Laurel uses a pizzelle maker).

2. Put all ingredients in a bowl and stir well.

3. Place two tablespoons of batter in cone maker and close the lid.

4. Remove when hardened and roll around a round cylinder. The handle of an ice cream scooper works well.

5. Allow to cool on counter.

6. Top with your favorite ice cream and enjoy!

Follow @sweetlaurelbakery on Instagram for simple recipes and snaps of desserts that look almost too pretty to eat.