How to Make the Ultimate Summer Martini with Just 3 Ingredients

For gin and vodka lovers, a martini is always a good fallback. But seeing as it's summer—and when it's sweltering outside, you generally crave something fruity and refreshing—why not opt for a seasonal spin on the classic drink? Just in time for World Martini Day, mixologist Maggie Eckl of The Dead Rabbit, a speakeasy-style bar and restaurant in N.Y.C., created this grapefruit-infused version exclusively for InStyle. Dubbed the "Forbidden Martini," based on the colloquial name for grapefruit when it was first discovered in Barbados, the floral and citrus notes render it a "smooth combination of exotic bitter-sweetness," Eckl says. Read on for the recipe below, and cheers to yet another national holiday.

Forbidden Martini

Ingredients:

½ oz grapefruit liqueur

½ oz Cocchi Americano

1 oz Ketel One Vodka

Directions:

1. Set chilled martini glass to one side (alternatively, add a few ice cubes and water to chill the glass while preparing the drink).

2. Add ice and stir quickly until glass is cold to touch, about 20 seconds.

3. Strain and pour into your chilled glass.