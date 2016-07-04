The Strawberry-Basil Sangria Recipe You Never Knew You Needed

Nothing says summer like a nice cold pitcher of sangria. And what flavors could encapsulate the season better than strawberry, basil, and, the unofficial wine of summer, rosé? This easy two-step recipe courtesy of chef Helene Henderson, owner of the celeb-favorite SoCal eatery Malibu Farm, plucked from the pages of her new cookbook Malibu Farm Cookbook ($27; amazon.com), brings a bright, fruity twist to the classic, and doubles down on the booze with a splash of brandy and orange liqueur. All you need to do is mix up the ingredients, pour the blend over ice, and enjoy. Read on for the full breakdown. Cheers!

Strawberry-Basil Sangria

Serves 10

Ingredients:

1 lb fresh strawberries, quartered

2 oranges, sliced

3 bottles of rosé

½ cup brandy

½ cup orange liqueur (try Cointreau Triple Sec, $22/ 375 ml; astorwines.com)

½ cup simple syrup

1 cup fresh basil leaves

Directions

1. Combine all ingredients in a 6-quart container. Cover and chill 2 hours before serving.

2. Pour sangria into a class pitcher and serve over ice.

For more summer entertaining tips, pick up the August issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.