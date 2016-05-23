Say Hello to Summer with this 3-Ingredient Cocktail

Ready for summer? So are we and this fizzy drink, straight from the pages of our new favorite aperitivo-centric book, Spritz ($12; amazon.com), by food journalists and self-proclaimed cocktail connoisseurs Talia Baiocchi, editor-in-chief at Punch, and Leslie Pariseau, Saveur editor, will set the mood with its bubbles, citrus bite, and enticing rosy color. The secret ingredient? Cocchi Americano, a classic Italian bitter, lends herbal intrigue to the blend, which can be made in batches. Read on for the full recipe.

Punch House Spritz

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

3 cups Lini 910 Lambrusco Rosato ($19; unionsquarewines.com)

1 ½ cups Cocchi Americano ($23; unionsquarewines.com)

¾ cup freshly squeezed grapefruit juice

Seltzer water

Grapefruit half wheels, for garnish

Directions:

1. Stir together Lambrusco, Cocchi Americano, and grapefruit juice in a large pitcher.

2. Divide mixture among six ice-filled glasses. Top each with 1 or 2 oz seltzer. Garnish with a grapefruit slice.

