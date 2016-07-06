Here's a Healthy Hamburger Alternative for Your Next BBQ

As you contemplate a laid-back summer menu that'll wow your future dinner guests, why not channel your inner Aussie and throw some fish on the barbie? These delicious grilled fish sliders by Australian chef Guy Turland, featured in his new cookbook Bondi Harvest ($22; amazon.com), are the perfect guilt-free alternative to red meat. "They're quick and simple to make, and they take one hand to eat, so they're ideal for parties," he says. And while they can be fixed up in under 30 minutes, Turland suggests prepping all of the accoutrements, including the flavorful spice-blend seasoning, mint-spiked slaw, and creamy yogurt tartar sauce, ahead of time to keep stress at bay. Read on for the recipe(s) below.

Spice-Rubbed Fish Sliders

Serves 4

Active Time 15 minutes

Total Time 30 minutes

Ingredients

For the Slaw

2 cups coarsely shredded red cabbage

1 cup coarsely grated fennel bulb

1 green apple, coarsely grated

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

1/2 cup loosely packed fresh mint leaves

1 tbsp roasted pumpkin seeds

3/4 cup plus 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 ½ tbsp olive oil

RELATED: The Strawberry-Basil Sangria Recipe You Never Knew You Needed

For the Spice Rub

1 tsp coriander seeds

2 cardamom pods (including seeds)

2 tsp sea salt

1 tsp black peppercorns

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp chili powder

For the Yogurt Tartar Sauce

1 cup gherkins, coarsely chopped ($5/24.3 oz; jet.com)

1 cup plain Greek-style yogurt

1/4 cup roughly chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1/4 cup roughly chopped cilantro

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 tbsp brined capers, drained and coarsely chopped

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1/4 tsp kosher salt

1/8 tsp black pepper

RELATED: 5 Essential Summer Grilling Tips—Plus the Only BBQ Sauce Recipe You'll Ever Need

For the Fish Fillets

4 (4-6 oz) boneless, skinless white fish fillets, such as halibut or grouper

4 sourdough or brioche rolls

1 tomato, sliced

Directions

1. Heat the grill to medium heat (350˚F-450˚F).

2. Make the slaw: In a large bowl, gently stir together cabbage, fennel, apple, onions, mint, and pumpkin seeds. Place vinegar and oil in a jar with a tight-fitting lid, seal, and shake until combined. Pour over the slaw and toss lightly. Set aside.

3. Prepare the spice rub: Cook coriander seeds and cardamom pods in a small skillet over medium-high heat until lightly browned and fragrant, 2-3 minutes. Using a mortar and pestle or a spice grinder, grind together all the ingredients.

4. Make the yogurt tartar sauce: Stir together all the ingredients. Set aside.

5. Prepare the fish: Sprinkle each side of the fillet with 1/2 tsp of the spice rub (you can store the remaining rub in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 months). Grill fish, covered, just until it begins to flake when poked with a sharp knife and is opaque in the center, 3-4 minutes on each side.

6. Assemble the sliders: Spread tartar sauce on bottom half of rolls; top each with a tomato slice, 1 fillet, and a heaping spoonful of slaw. Cover with roll tops and serve.

RELATED: Plunge Into a Pool Party with Exclusive Tips from Glee's Naya Rivera

For more summer entertaining tips, pick up the August issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.