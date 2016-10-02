Rosé-Poached Nectarines and Raspberries Are All We Ever Want for Dessert

Fall may be here to stay, but we're still in denial that summer is over. With that in mind, we can't think of a more appropriate way to finally say goodbye to the season than with this deliciously fruity dessert: gently poached white nectarines and raspberries bathed in rosé (because nothing says "summer" quite like rosé). Dreamed up by British food writer Diana Henry for her newest cookbook, Simple ($22; amazon.com), this easy-to-make dish is a perfect palate cleanser for the apple cinnamon and pumpkin spice-packed baked goods to come. Get the recipe below.

White Nectarines & Raspberries in Rosé

Serves: 6

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups rosé wine

1 cup granulated sugar, plus 2 tbsp

2 strips of unwaxed lemon zest, plus the juice of ½ lemon

6 white nectarines or freestone peaches, halved and stone removed

1 1/2 cups raspberries

Directions

1. Put the wine, sugar, lemon zest, and juice in a pan big enough to hold the nectarines, preferably in a single layer. Bring to a boil, stirring to help the sugar dissolve, then reduce the heat. Add the nectarines and poach gently, turning them over every so often, until they are just tender. Start checking after eight minutes, then keep checking because they can get soft quite suddenly.

2. Remove the fruit as it’s ready and let cool lying in a single layer. Then boil the poaching liquid until it is reduced and slightly syrupy. You want to end up with 1 to 1 1/4 cups. Set aside until cold; the liquid will thicken more as it cools.

3. Carefully remove the skins from the nectarines (they should just slip off). Pour the cold syrup over the nectarines and chill.

4. Just before serving, gently stir in the raspberries, being careful not to break them up.