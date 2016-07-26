Pregnant Blake Lively Craves This Milkshake—and We've Got the Recipe

What do you do when late-night pregnancy cravings call? If you're Blake Lively, you answer. After attending the launch of Target's new children's clothing line Cat & Jack, The Shallows actress, who is expecting baby No. 2 with husband Ryan Reynolds, stopped by the old fashioned New York soda fountain shop Brooklyn Farmacy and topped off the night with a timeless treat. She reportedly ordered an array of countertop classics for her entourage, including a chocolate peanut butter shake—"extra thick with whip"—for herself. Lively took to social media to share her moment of bliss, raising the question, is there a better way to end an evening than sans-heels with a milkshake in hand?



Milkshake: check. Comfortable shoes: check. Having a slit in your dress to make you feel better about the aforementioned: check. A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jul 21, 2016 at 6:49pm PDT

This indulgent drink, plucked from the pages of the restaurant's cookbook, The Soda Fountain ($15; amazon.com), calls for almost an entire pint of ice cream and a generous scoop of Farmacy's signature house-made peanut butter, although a store-bought spread will do the trick, too. (You'll have to stop by the storefront in Brooklyn for the full experience.) Read on for the full recipe, and enjoy!

Peanut Butter Shake

Serves 1

Ingredients

2 4-oz scoops vanilla or chocolate ice cream

1 2-oz scoop vanilla or chocolate ice cream

1/4 cup cold whole milk

1/4 cup peanut butter

Directions

1. Place the ice cream in a blender jar and blend at low speed for 10 to 15 seconds to break up the ice cream. Increase the blender speed to medium and blend to the desired consistency.

2. Add the peanut butter and blend until combined, no more than 3 seconds. (The idea is to simply mix in the peanut butter.)

3. Pour into a fountain glass and serve immediately.