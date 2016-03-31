Get Your Head in the Game with This Berry Rich Power Bowl

Juice cleanses are so last year. The newest health trend is all about packing in veggies, whole grains, and protein into a nourishing (and colorful) bowl that leaves you feeling, well, powerful. For a sweet riff on the savory concept, try this vibrant dessert bowl with a mix of yogurt and berries, plucked from the pages of nutrition specialist Rachel Beller’s new cookbook Power Souping ($16; amazon.com). The refreshing and flavorful combo delivers a delicious dose of antioxidants, vitamin C, and flavonoids, which, according to some studies, have mood- and memory-enhancing effects. Read on for the full breakdown.

Clarity: Berry Rich

Ingredients:

½ cup filtered water

3 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

3 cups fresh or frozen strawberries

¾ cup organic plain 2-percent Greek yogurt

1 tsp grated lemon zest

3 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 ½ tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp raw honey

½ cup fresh berries of your choice (optional)

1 tsp cacao nibs (optional)

Directions:

1. Place the water and berries in a medium saucepan over medium heat and simmer until soft, about 10 minutes.

2. Pour the mixture into a strainer (you can reserve the antioxidant-rich liquid to flavor sparkling water for a refreshing drink), and place the berries in a high-powered blender. Add the yogurt, lemon zest, lemon juice, cinnamon, and honey. Puree until smooth, chill for at least 15 minutes, and serve.

3. Dress with toppings, if desired.