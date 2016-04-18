Make This Tasty (and Healthy!) Passover Side Dish In Only 2 Easy Steps

Forget all the mishegas of Passover preparations. This hearty tabbouleh dish can be whipped together in minutes, and it's a guaranteed crowd-pleaser to serve alongside your main course. Though the Middle Eastern salad traditionally consists of chopped tomatoes, parsley, mint, onion, and bulgur, this creative take, the brainchild of Israeli food writer Oz Telem and plucked from the pages of photographer Steven Rothfeld’s new cookbook Israel Eats ($32; amazon.com), swaps bulgur for cauliflower, which is packed with protein and vitamin C, and adds berries for a sweet finish. Read on for the full recipe.

Cauliflower “Tabouleh”

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 small to medium cauliflower, divided into florets

1 large bunch parsley, leaves only, finely chopped

10 large mint sprigs, leaves only, finely chopped

3 green onions, finely chopped

¼ cup chopped dried blueberries, cranberries, or raisins

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Directions:

1. Place the cauliflower florets into a food processor. Pulse until small crumbs form; do not over pulse or cauliflower will become watery. Alternatively, grate cauliflower finely on a box grater.

2. Transfer cauliflower crumbs to a large bowl. Add the parsley, mint, green onions, and blueberries. Dress with olive oil and lemon juice; toss well. Season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.