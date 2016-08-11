Mario Batali's Ricotta Pudding Cake Is the Definition of La Dolce Vita

For many chefs, the Eternal City is an endless fountain of culinary inspiration, such is the case for Mario Batali, whose Greenwich Village restaurant Lupa is solely devoted to the city's cuisine. "Rome is just special," he tells InStyle. "There are very few cities like it in the world." For our September issue, the superstar restaurateur shared a recipe for one his favorite desserts from the region: ricotta pudding cake.

The subtle sweetness of the ricotta pairs perfectly with the candied orange zest, which adds pleasing hints of citrus. Best of all, this rich and creamy taste is surprisingly light, so feel free to help yourself to a second slice. Top it off with a sprinkling of powdered sugar and strawberries, and consider serving it alongside gold-brushed cutlery ($158/5-piece set; michelevarian.com) for an extra touch of elegance. Read on for the full breakdown.

Ricotta Pudding Cake

Makes 8 servings

Active Time 15 minutes

Total Time 1 hour

Ingredients

1 pint strawberries, quartered

1 tbsp granulated sugar

1 tsp lemon zest and juice from ½ lemon, divided

1 tbsp powdered sugar, plus more for sprinkling

1 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon, divided

1 lb fresh ricotta

1/4 cut granulated sugar

3 tbsp finely chopped candied orange peel ($7/lb; nuts.com) or 2 tbsp orange zest tossed with

1 tbsp granulated sugar

2 tbsp high-quality grappa or brandy

1 tbsp all-purpose flour

2 large eggs

3 large eggs, separated

Directions

1. Toss together strawberries, granulated sugar, and lemon juice in a small bowl. Set aside; let macerate.

2. Preheat oven to 375˚F.

3. Grease and flour a 10-inch quiche pan.

4. Combine powdered sugar and 1/4 tsp of the cinnamon; set aside.

5. Stir together ricotta, granulated sugar, candied orange peel, grappa, flour, lemon zest, 2 eggs, 3 egg yolks, and remaining cinnamon in a large bowl.

6. Beat 3 egg whites with an electric mixer at medium speed until stiff peaks form. Gently fold whites into ricotta mixture. Transfer to quiche pan.

7. Bake cake until top is a bit golden and a toothpick inserted comes out clean, about 30 minutes. Turn off oven; let cake stand in oven 5 minutes.

8. Cut cake into slices; sprinkle each with powdered sugar and macerated berries.

For more fall recipes, pick up the September issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download Friday, Aug. 12.