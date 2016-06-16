Lea Michele Is Obsessed with This Veggie Pizza—and We've Got the Easy Recipe

Between joining the cast of Hulu's new sci-fi series Dimension 404 and gearing up for Season 2 of Scream Queens, Lea Michele is one busy lady. But we can always count on the actress, whose Instagram feed is peppered with mouthwatering food pics, to stop and enjoy a good meal. So it comes as no surprise that she recently took to the social media app to rave about her recent visit to SoCal eatery Greenleaf Gourmet Chopshop. "My new favorite place!" she gushed in the caption to her 'gram. "Super healthy and sooooo yummy!"

Michele's dish of choice? This six-ingredient veggie pizza, made with a whole-wheat tortilla and topped with grilled vegetables, spinach, goat cheese, and ricotta salata (because two cheeses are better than one). "The grilled pizza is a perfect example of our mission to fuel healthy lifestyles without sacrificing flavor and great taste," the restaurant's founder and head chef, Jon Rollo, tells InStyle. "It's delicious while staying true to our core focus on fresh, organic, and local ingredients." And best of all, it's super easy to make at home. Check out the recipe below.

Thin Crust Grilled Veggie Pizza

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 whole-wheat tortilla

3 oz spicy goat cheese

1 ½-2 cups grilled vegetables (zucchini, yellow squash, portabella mushrooms, bell peppers—whatever veggies you're loving right now)

1 oz shaved ricotta salata ($4/7.5 oz; igourmet.com)

1 cup baby spinach

Balsamic reduction, for garnish ($11/12.7 oz; jet.com)

Directions

1. Lightly toss the zucchini, yellow squash, portabella, mushrooms, and bell peppers (or your favorite veggies) in olive oil and grill over high heat for 5-6 minutes per side. Meanwhile, crisp the whole-wheat tortilla under the broiler or on the grill until firm, 3-4 minutes.

2. Remove from heat, spread cheese across tortilla, and place grilled vegetable mix over the cheese.

3. Return to oven and cook for 4 minutes at 475˚F. Make sure not to burn the bottom of the tortilla!

4. Spread ricotta salata and spinach across pizza. Drizzle with balsamic reduction.