Kourtney Kardashian Swears This Gluten-Free Mac and Cheese Tastes Like a Cheat Meal—Get the Recipe

Not even Kourtney Kardashian, queen of the racy swimsuit, can resist a good mac and cheese. The self-professed lover of organic health foods, who is even known to inspect her sisters’ pantries, recently shared a recipe for a seemingly indulgent version of the comfort food favorite—and even skeptical family members were impressed.

“Khloé wasn't expecting this mac and cheese with turkey bacon she had at my house to be so good!” the eldest Kardashian sister explained on her site. “It's gluten-free and doesn't have any dairy in it, but it still tastes like a cheat meal.”

While this version calls for a trio of regular cheeses, those in search of a dairy-free option could easily swap them out for non-dairy cheeses. Crisped up turkey bacon substitutes traditional pork bacon, while regular cow’s milk is replaced with almond milk, giving the dish a nutty, yet creamy, component.

Gluten-free, dairy-free, and kid-approved? We'd imagine in a household with three young children, this dish has to be good in order to pass muster with 6-year-old Mason, 4-year-old Penelope, and 1-year-old Reign, to keep it on the rotation. Try it out for yourself below.

Mac and Cheese with Turkey Bacon

Serves: 8 to 10

Ingredients

6 tablespoons organic butter

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

3 cups organic pepper jack cheese (or non-dairy cheese substitute)

3 cups organic mild cheddar cheese (or non-dairy cheese substitute)

1 package of gluten-free macaroni noodles ($2; jet.com)

1 tsp dry mustard

5 cups almond milk ($3; jet.com)

½ cup organic flour ($5; jet.com)

1 package pre-cooked and crisped chopped organic turkey bacon

Instructions

1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Prepare noodles according to package directions.

3. Melt butter, then add in flour, salt, dry mustard, pepper and milk.

4. Stir for 10 minutes until thick, over medium heat.

5. Add in cheese and melt completely.

6. Pour cheese over fully cooked noodles.

7. Mix well.

8. Place in oven-safe cooking pan and bake until crisp, approximately 45 minutes.