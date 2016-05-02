Here's the Blackberry Cobbler Recipe Everyone Will Be Eating at the Kentucky Derby

There will be two winners at this weekend's Kentucky Derby: the thoroughbred who pushes his nose across the finish line first, and every attendee who gets to try this blackberry cobbler.

This weekend, the seersucker crowd will fill Churchill Downs for this year's highly anticipated horse race. Chef David Danielson and his team will welcome the legion of fans with a slice of Southern hospitality in the form of a golden, flaky crust, and bubbling, sugar-soaked blackberries.

If you can't make it down to Kentucky this weekend, hit the kitchen (wearing a fun hat, natch) and whip up chef Danielson's blue-ribbon-worthy recipe for blackberry cobbler at your Derby party.

Blackberry Cobbler with Lemon-Rosemary Biscuit Topping

Makes 1 pie

Ingredients

For the Blackberry Cobbler

1 pound of fresh blackberries

1 cup of granulated sugar

1 cup of water

1/4 tbsp corn starch

1/4 cup of water

For Lemon-Rosemary Biscuit Topping

2 cups of flour

4 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

3/4 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp each of lemon zest and fresh rosemary

2 tbsp of butter

2 tbsp of shortening

3/4 cup of chilled buttermilk

Directions

1. To make the blackberry filling: In a medium-sized sauce pot, combine water, sugar, and blackberries and cook until blackberries start to break down and syrup becomes sweet.

2. In a small bowl mix corn starch and water to make a slurry to thicken the cobbler filling. Add slurry to the blackberry mixture and cook until thickened.

3. Place cobbler filling in a cast iron skillet.

4. In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, lemon zest, rosemary, and salt.

5. Using your fingertips, rub butter and shortening into dry ingredients until mixture looks like crumbs. (The faster the better, you don't want the fats to melt.)

6. Make a well in the center and pour in the chilled buttermilk. Stir just until the dough comes together. The dough will be slightly sticky.

7. Top your cobbler and bake until golden brown, usually 13-15 minutes.