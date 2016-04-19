This James Beard-Worthy Carrot Dish Is the Side Your Seder Needs

Want to really impress bubbe this year? Try serving up this creamy, caramelized carrot dish by James Beard Award-winning chef Nancy Silverton and Iron Chef star and restaurateur Mario Batali—one of the hit menu items at their jointly owned, hard-to-get-into Italian restaurant Pizzeria Mozza in L.A. The easy-to-follow recipe, written by Silverton herself for travel photographer Steven Rothfeld’s new cookbook Israel Eats ($30; amazon.com), offers a fresh and inventive take on the vegetable by adding cracked coriander and crème fraîche. Read on for the full breakdown.

Nancy’s Whole Roasted Carrots with Cracked Coriander and Dill Crème Fraîche

Serves: 2-4

Ingredients:

6 extra-large carrots

Extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

2 tbsp coriander seeds

2 tbsp cumin seeds

½ cup plus 2 tbsp chopped dill

2 cups creme fraîche

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to its highest setting, usually 450˚F to 500˚F.

2. Rub the carrots with olive oil and season with salt. Arrange carrots on a baking sheet or in a small roasting pan. Roast carrots, shaking the pan occasionally, until they are tender and charred in places, about 40 minutes; the roasting time will vary depending on the size of the carrots.

3. Meanwhile, place the coriander seeds in a heavy small skillet and stir over medium heat until fragrant; transfer to a bowl. Add the cumin seeds to the same skillet and stir over medium heat until fragrant; transfer to the same bowl. Let cool.

4. Transfer the seeds to a mortar and grind with a pestle until just cracked. Alternatively, place seeds in a spice grinder and pulse until just cracked. Sprinkle cracked spices and 2 tbsp chopped dill on the carrots and toss to coat.

5. Combine the crème fraîche and lemon juice in a small bowl. Stir in the remaining ½ cup chopped dill. Serve with the roasted carrots.