Make a Delicious and Wow-Worthy Salmon Fillet in Just 4 Steps

Want an easy way to wow your dinner party guests with next to no effort? Look no further than this flavor-packed salmon fillet bathed in spicy miso sauce, dreamed up by sister cooking duo Jasmine and Melissa Hemsley of the food blog Hemsley + Hemsley. “Serving a large piece of fish looks so impressive–it’s something your guests will remember,” says Jasmine. This version is roasted in the oven and paired with a citrus miso sauce, which also gives dimension to a fluffy side dish of shredded cauliflower (or broccoli). Read on for the full recipe.

Spicy Miso Salmon With Cauliflower Rice

Serves 4

Total Time 25 minutes

Ingredients

For the Salmon

2 tsp coconut oil
1 ½ lb wild salmon fillet (skin on)
Sea salt and black pepper
1 lemon, cut into wedges
Watercress, for garnish

For the Cauliflower Rice
1 large head cauliflower
2 scallions, finely sliced, or 1 tbsp finely sliced fresh chives
1 tsp salt
1/4 black pepper

For the Spicy Miso Sauce
1 tbsp unpasteurized miso paste (Hikari Organic, $9/17.6 oz.; amazon.com), plus more to taste
4 tbsp hot water
1 tbsp lemon juice
2 tsp maple syrup
Pinch chili powder or cayenne pepper
Sea salt or tamari, to taste

Directions

1. To make the salmon: Preheat the oven to 400˚F. Brush fillet with coconut oil and season with salt and pepper; bake, skin-side down, for 10 minutes and then turn oven to broil and cook for 3-4 minutes or to desired doneness. Transfer to a serving board, and garnish with lemon wedges and watercress.

2. To make the cauliflower rice: Grate cauliflower using the coarse side of a grater, or pulse in a food processor. Add cauliflower and 2 tbsp cold water in a skillet. Increase heat to medium-high, and cover with a lid; cook until tender-crisp, about 4-minutes, stirring once halfway through. Stir in scallions, salt and pepper.

3. To make the miso sauce: Whisk together all the ingredients in a small bowl.

4. Serve sauce alongside the salmon and cauliflower rice, family style.

