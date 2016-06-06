5 Healthy Smoothie Recipes that Will Bring Out Your Inner Surfer Girl

How far would you go for the perfect smoothie? If you're Johannes Riffelmacher or Thomas Kosikowski, pretty darn far. The two surfers and budding chefs spent a year traveling throughout Latin America in search of the biggest waves and the tastiest bites in the region. They were so determined, in fact, they even cleaned the apartments of two street market vendors in exchange for the recipe for these Santa Madres wavecrushers—named after a surf shop in San Pacho, Mexico of the same name, and featured in their debut cookbook Salt & Silver: Travel Surf Cook ($19; amazon.com). Whether you’re hopping on a board or amping up your summer glow, these nutrient-packed drinks are the ultimate beachside pick-me-up. Read on for all five versions and how exactly to make them. Bottoms up!

Thomas Kosikowski

Santa Madres Wavecrushers

Serves: 1-2

Ingredients:

Red

1 large beet, peeled and cooked

A handful of blueberries

1 rhubarb stalk, cooked

1 red apple

¾ cup cold rosehip tea ($6; jet.com)

Orange

1 mango

3 peaches

1 ½ inch fresh ginger

1 carrot

¾ orange juice

RELATED: Jumpstart Your Day with J.Lo's Favorite Breakfast Smoothie

Yellow

1 banana

1 star fruit

¼ honeydew melon

½ mango

10 fresh mint leaves

½ cup pineapple juice

1 ¼ cup water

Green

1 kiwi

2 handfuls of white grapes

1 pear

A handful of spinach

A handful of cilantro

¼ avocado

¾ apple juice

½ cup water

RELATED: Why You Need This Healthy Green Smoothie in Your Life ASAP

Brown

1 banana

1 sweet pear

A handful of plain biscotti

½ cup almond milk

¾ cup whole milk

1 brewed espresso

Directions:

1. Prepare all the ingredients as necessary (peel, remove seeds, and so on).

2. Place them in a blender.

3. Blend on high speed until smooth.

4. Add two ice cubes.