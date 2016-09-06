A Banana Marble Teacake Recipe So Good, You Won't Believe It's Gluten-Free

Now that the quest for the elusive summer bod is offically over, why not indulge in everything fall has to offer? For starters, that means copious baked goods—and more specifically, this banana chocolate marble teacake. A culinary collaboration between cult-favorite N.Y.C. café Maman and pastry chef Erin McKenna of the eponymous bakery on the Lower East Side, the recipe, which calls for bananas, agave, and garbanzo and fava bean flour for a crumby effect, is a tribute to the one McKenna's mother made when she was a little girl. Read on for the full breakdown. Mom will love it.

Banana Chocolate Marble Teacake

Serves: 10

Ingredients

Banana batter

1 cup Bob's Red Mill Gluten-Free All-Purpose Baking Flour ($5; bobsredmill.com)

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp xanthan gum

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 cup melted unscented coconut oil, plus more for pan

1/3 cup agave nectar

1/3 cup rice milk

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup mashed banana

Chocolate batter

1/2 cup brown rice flour

2 tbsp potato starch

1 tbsp arrowroot

1/4 cup vegan sugar

1 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp xanthan gum

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 cup melted unscented coconut oil

1/4 cup apple sauce

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup water

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 325°F. Lightly coat one 7 x 4 x 3-inch loaf pan with oil; set aside.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients for the banana batter. Add the oil, agave nectar, rice milk, and vanilla directly to the dry ingredients. Stir until the batter is smooth. Using a plastic spatula, gently fold in the bananas just until they are evenly distributed throughout the batter. Set aside.

3. In a separate bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients for the chocolate batter. Add oil, applesauce, vanilla, and hot water directly to dry ingredients. Stir until batter is smooth.

4. Pour the banana batter into the prepared pan, then pour the chocolate batter over it. Then, using a spoon, swirl the chocolate batter into banana batter. Bake on the center rack for 50 minutes, rotating the pan 180 degrees after 25 minutes. You will know it's done when the center of the teacake bounces slightly when pressed and a toothpick inserted in the center will come out clean. Remove from the oven.

5. Let the teacake stand for 30 minutes. Gently run a knife around the edge of the cake, cover the top of the pan with a cutting board and flip over. Carefully lift the pan away and re-invert the it onto another cutting board. Either cut and serve warm, or wait until it is completely cool before storing. Cover the uncut teacake with plastic wrap and store at room temperature for up to three days.