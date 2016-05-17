Get Freekeh with This Super Grain Salad Recipe Perfect for a Summer Potluck

Tired of quinoa? Consider making freekeh your new summer staple. The earthy Middle Eastern cereal food (pronounced “free-kah”) is packed with even more protein, fiber, and nutrients than its grainy cousin. If you need some culinary inspiration, look no further than this colorful, Mediterranean-inspired crowd-pleaser dreamed up by chef Einat Admony of N.Y.C. tapas restaurant Combina, which artfully combines fresh herbs, chili peppers, and tangy lemon dressing. Portion it into individual glasses, as pictured above ($10/set of 8; cb2.com), for easy to eat single-servings. Read on for the full recipe.

Freekeh Salad with Sweet Lemon Dressing

Makes 12 mini (1/2 cup) servings

Active Time 15 minutes

Total Time 30 minutes

Ingredients

For the Freekeh Salad

Kosher salt, divided

2 cups uncooked freekeh, thoroughly rinsed ($7; bobsredmill.com)

1 cup thinly sliced radishes

1/2 cup roughly chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 cup roughly chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1/2 cup roughly chopped fresh mint

2 red chili peppers (such as jalapeño), seeds removed, thinly sliced

For the Dressing

3 tbsp sweet lemon marmalade (try Tiptree, $12/12 oz; amazon.com)

3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

3 tbsp fresh lemon juice (about 2 lemons)

Directions

1. Bring 5 cups of water and 1 tbsp salt to a boil in a medium pot over high heat. Stir in freekeh, reduce to a simmer, and cook until tender, 14-16 minutes. Drain, and rinse well under cold water; drain well.

2. Combine freekeh, radishes, cilantro, parsley, mint, and chili peppers in a large bowl.

3. Whisk together lemon marmalade, oil, and lemon juice in a small bowl.

4. Drizzle dressing over salad, sprinkle with 1 tsp salt, and toss well to combine.

