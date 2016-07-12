Italian Study Finds Eating Pasta Doesn't Cause Weight Gain, So Celebrate with These 4 Hearty Recipes

Health conscious pasta lovers, rejoice: Your favorite dish is back on the menu.

According to a recent study published in the health journal Nutrition and Diabetes, partially funded by Italian pasta maker Barilla, everyone's favorite carb does not, in fact, cause obesity, but rather contributes to a lower body mass index (BMI). The report analyzed the eating habits of over 23,000 Italians and found that individuals who ate pasta, which offers little to no nutritional value on its own, had slimmer waists and were more likely to adhere to a healthy Mediterranean diet of fresh produce, whole grains, and healthy fats.

So has the once vilified carb finally redeemed itself? Perhaps. While the report skims over small, yet important details, like the fact that the largest portion participants consumed was 3 oz. (fun fact: Italians generally treat pasta as a first course rather than as an entrée), the final takeaway is clear: If you're going to eat pasta, eat it like an Italian. That is to say, enjoy it in moderation, with high-quality ingredients (think: fresh heirloom tomatoes, wild mushrooms, and olives). If you need some culinary inspiration, we rounded up four delicious recipes. Buon appetito!