This Sweet Sundae Topper Could Be the Best Way to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Don’t get us wrong, we’re all about traditional sundae toppings (hot fudge, whipped cream, and a cherry on top), but sometimes, you need to shake things up a bit. This Cinco de Mayo, we’re planning on elevating our dessert with these tortilla cutouts slathered in cinnamon and sugar (a riff on traditional “buñuelos,” or fried dough balls). Dreamed up by chef Marcela Valladolid, co-host of The Food Network’s The Kitchen, they add the perfect crunch to any scoop, but especially the traditional dulce de leche. Get into the holiday spirit and spell out a fun Spanish phrase, as the chef does above, or surprise your loved one with a sweet message. Read on for the recipe.

Dulce de Leche Sundae with Cinnamon-Sugar Crisps “Buñuelos”

Serves 2

Ingredients

1/2 cup sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

6 8-inch flour tortillas, whole or cut into shapes

1 pint vanilla ice cream

1 small can dulce de leche

Rainbow sprinkles, for topping

Directions

1. On a plate, mix the sugar and cinnamon. In a medium, heavy-bottomed saucepan, add enough oil to come halfway up the sides of the pan. Heat over medium-high heat until a deep frying thermometer, inserted in the oil, reaches 350˚F. (If you do not have a thermometer, test the oil with a piece of tortilla, which should sizzle when it touches the oil and should brown in about 2 to 3 minutes.)

2. One by one, fry tortillas until golden brown. With a slotted spoon, transfer the crisps to paper towels to drain. While still warm, transfer to cinnamon-sugar mixture, turn to coat and serve.

3. In small cup add about 3 scoops of ice cream, drizzle with dulce de leche, and add sprinkles on top. Top ice cream with a fun shaped buñuelo.