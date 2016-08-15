A Gluten-Free Waffle Recipe That You Can Pack Your Kids (or Yourself!) for Lunch

For those avoiding gluten, navigating lunchtime can be tricky. Even trickier? Finding convenient, kid-friendly options sans wheat, barley, and rye to pack into a lunchbox. Enter these coconut flour-based, gluten-free waffles. We know what you’re thinking: waffles for lunch? But this recipe functions not only as a breakfast lover’s dream, but also as a clever substitute for bread. So, sandwiches are back on the menu.

Not too sweet and just crispy enough, these Celiac-friendly slices dreamed up by food blogger Cara Comini and featured in her new cookbook, 30 Days Grain-Free ($13; amazon.com), pair well with whatever sandwich fixings your child (or you!) might prefer to pile on. Not to mention, the checkered grooves add a satisfying crunch to every bite. Comini's pro tip: Grease the waffle iron between batches to pop out a perfect waffle every time. Read on for the full breakdown and prepare your child to be asked for a lot of food trades come lunchtime.

Coconut Flour Waffles

Makes 12 waffles

Ingredients
1/4 cup high quality coconut oil, butter, or ghee, melted
6 eggs
1/4 cup coconut flour ($6/16 oz; thrive.com)
1/4 cup applesauce or puréed apple
2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon sea salt

Directions
1. Preheat a waffle iron and generously grease it with coconut oil.
2. In a large bowl, mix together the eggs, coconut flour, applesauce, honey, vanilla, and sea salt. Pour the batter into the waffle iron and use a butter knife or the back of a spoon to spread it evenly over the iron. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until golden brown. Repeat with the remaining batter, greasing the waffle iron as needed. Save any leftover waffles for sandwiches.

