This Delicious Champagne Recipe Is Giving New Meaning to the Concept of Jell-O Shots

Ahhh Jell-O Shots. For many of us, that nostalgic word brings up many memories of our youth. Those wiggly little suckers at house parties made with incredibly inexpensive vodka but somehow made it all taste like fake cherries instead of kerosene (bonus).

But before you shake your head and have a deja-vu moment, take a look at the recipe below, which proves that Jell-O shots are the hottest thing since August (they've been having a major moment this summer).

These gorgeous little shots, made with an all-natural zero-calorie mixer, will be a hit at your Labor Day weekend party.

Be Mixed Champagne Jello Shots

8 Ounces Champagne Or Cava

4 Ounces Gin

2 Ounces Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

4 oz Be Mixed Cucumber Mint

2 Packages Knox Gelatin

Directions

1. Combine the Be Mixed and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake well, then pour into a medium saucepan and sprinkle with gelatin. Allow the gelatin to soak for two minutes, then heat over very low heat, stirring constantly, until the gelatin is fully dissolved (about 5 minutes).

2. Remove from heat and add the gin and Champagne, stirring well to blend. Pour into a very lightly greased loaf pan and chill until fully set, several hours or overnight.

3. Turn out the set gelatin onto parchment paper, then slice carefully (a thin knife like a boning knife works best) into rectangles or squares. Enjoy!