Try This Trick to Make the Biggest Chocolate-Chip Cookie Ever  

Most chocolate-chip cookie recipes require an oven and a well-greased baking sheet. But did you ever think to use a cast-iron skillet instead? David Rotter, executive chef of downtown N.Y.C. gastropub Boulton & Watt, has embraced the surprising piece of kitchenware to create the restaurant's now-signature soft, gooey XL-sized dessert. "It brings you back to your childhood, especially when served with a tall glass of milk," he tells InStyle. "It's also great for sharing: The aroma and presentation is contagious!" Find out for yourself with the recipe below.

Boulton & Watt Cast-Iron Cookie

Makes 5 cookies

Ingredients

1/2 pound softened butter

2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 cup sugar

3 1/4 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

2 eggs

2 tsp vanilla

12 oz chocolate chips

15 pastel chocolate peanut candies

Directions

1. Mix butter, flour, and sugars, then add baking soda and salt.

2. Add eggs one at a time. Mix in vanilla. Gently fold in chocolate chips.

3. Cook at 450°F for 10 minutes (or longer if you prefer fully cooked).

4. Top with chocolate peanut candies.

5. Serve with a pitcher of whole milk if desired.