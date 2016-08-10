Blake Lively's Homemade Mixed Berry Shortcake Is the Stuff of Dessert Dreams

Blake Lively is embracing all of her pregnancy cravings, and we wholeheartedly admire her for it. The Café Society actress recently took to Instagram to share a mouthwatering snap of her homemade mixed berry shortcake, and it's a sight to behold. To create the colorful dessert, she used a recipe for buttermilk biscuits from the James Beard Award-nominated Heartlandia cookbook ($21; amazon.com), based on husband-and-wife duo Adam and Jackie Sappington's acclaimed Portland, Ore., restaurant, The Country Cat Dinner House & Bar.

"There's something special when biscuits are fresh out of the oven," executive pastry chef and co-owner Jackie Sappington tells InStyle. "These are not only great on their own, with a little butter and honey or jam, they make a great topping for summer berry cobblers." Take a cue from Lively and supplement yours with blueberries, blackberries, and whipped cream. "The key to success is using really cold, unsalted butter, and making sure you fold and turn the dough to create layers of flaky goodness while they bake," Sappington adds.

Holy yum balls, indeed. Read on for the full breakdown.

Buttermilk Biscuits

Makes 12 to 14 biscuits

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1 2/3 cups cake flour

2 tbsp baking powder

2 tbsp sugar

2 1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, cut into ½-inch cubes and chilled, plus more for serving

1 1/4 cups low-fat buttermilk, chilled

Jam or honey, for serving

Directions

1. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the all-purpose flour, cake flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, and baking soda. Add the butter and mix on low speed until the mixture is the size of peas. With the motor running, add the buttermilk and mix on low speed until the dough just comes together. (You can also whisk the dry ingredients together, cut the butter in by hand, and stir in the buttermilk with a spatula or wooden spoon, if desired.)

2. Turn the dough out onto a clean, lightly floured work surface. Press the dough together so it comes together and form it into a rectangle. Take the far end of the rectangle and fold the dough in half over itself. Press down on the folded mass and give the dough a quarter turn. Repeat, folding and turning for eight turns. (This process makes layers in the dough that create nice, flaky biscuits as they cook.)

3. Using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll the dough out until it is 1 inch thick and, using a 3-inch biscuit cutter, cut biscuits out of the dough. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and transfer the biscuits to the baking sheet, placing them about ½ inch apart. Gather the remaining pieces of dough, reroll to 1 inch thick, and try to get a few more biscuits out of it. Place the biscuits on the baking sheet. Discard any remaining dough.

4. Cover the biscuits with plastic wrap and place the baking sheet in the freezer for at least 20 minutes or up to 1 week. When the biscuits are chilled, arrange a rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 425°F.

5. Place the biscuits in the oven and bake for 10 minutes. Rotate the baking sheet and decrease the oven temperature to 400°F. Bake the biscuits for 5 minutes more, or until the tops of the biscuits are golden brown and the sides are set but not yet golden brown. Dig in with butter and honey or jam on the side.