Celebrate International Bacon Day with These 7 Bacon-Loaded Recipes

Halloween, Valentine's Day, Independence Day, and even Christmas pale in comparison to one delicious holiday: International Bacon Day, which unofficially takes place the Saturday before Labor Day. It's a day of literally bringing home the bacon—perhaps the most mouth-watering, drool-worthy, salty-savory ambrosial food ever.

How good is bacon? Bacon is so delicious that wrapping it around another food automatically makes the sum better. Truly! Bacon-wrapped anything is practically a mathematical equation that never fails: boring food + bacon = clean plates across the table.

To celebrate International Bacon Day, we found 7 incredible bacon wrapped appetizers that you're going to want to try immediately. And why not? Bacon Day is a day of extravagance. Gather your loved ones near and start frying.